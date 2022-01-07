Allu Arjun's Pushpa to release on Amazon Prime Video

Allu Arjun's recently released film Pushpa: The Rise is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video on January 7. Reportedly, the film's streaming rights were sold for a huge sum. Pushpa will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime from January 7. The OTT platform announced the same. The Telugu action-thriller opened theatrically on December 17 to a thundering response at the box office.

The film was also released in dubbed versions including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada languages. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, "Pushpa: The Rise" is written and directed by Sukumar of "Arya" fame.It also features Rashmika Mandanna and Malayalam cinema star Fahadh Faasil in his Telugu debut. The film's sequel, "Pushpa: The Rule" is scheduled to begin production this year.