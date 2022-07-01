'Alluri' first-look poster shows Sree Vishnu as a dynamic cop

Hyderabad, July 1 Sree Vishnu, who is renowned for choosing original scripts, is now ready to dazzle audiences with his next movie titled 'Alluri'. The first look poster for the movie was released on Friday by the makers.

"Another name for honesty- Alluri", the makers wrote, as they shared an interesting poster from the Sree Vishnu- starrer.

In the poster, Sree Vishnu appears to be a dynamic police officer, with a well-built body and stunning looks. With the first look poster, the actor leaves a lasting impression, as his makeover for the role is obvious.

It is also reported that 'Alluri' is nearing its completion, except for a song. The movie will soon be wrapped up, gearing up to enter the post-production phase.

According to writer and director Pradeep Varma, he wanted to use this movie to depict the brilliance of police officers.

The movie, which is produced by Bekkem Venugopal, features music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar. The female lead is played by Kayadu Lohar.

Key roles will be played by Suman, Tanikella Bharani, Madhusudhan Rao, Raja Ravindra, Pramodini, Prudhvi Raj, and others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor