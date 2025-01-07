"Always had a dream to don Army uniform": Vineet Kumar on working in 'Match Fixing'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 : Actor Vineet Kumar could not be more grateful as he received the opportunity to don the army uniform in "reel life" via his upcoming project 'Match Fixing'.

"Audience will see me as an army intelligence officer in 'Match Fixing'. I always had a dream to do something for the army...not in real life but at least in reel life I got the opportunity to don the uniform. I am extremely grateful," Vineet told ANI.

He also opened up about his character in detail.

"Many layers have been attached to my character. It's a complex one. While working on this project, I realised how brave are those who step out on the field and risk their lives for the nation. Immense respect for them," Vineet added.

The film stars Vineet Kumar Singh, celebrated for his compelling performances, alongside Anuja Sathe and Manoj Joshi, with a script penned by Anuj S. Mehta. Produced by Pallavi Gurjar under Artarena Creations Private Limited, the film draws inspiration from Kanwar Khatana's controversial book, The Game Behind Saffron Terror. Kedaar Gaekwad has directed it.

On creating the film, Gaekwad said," It's not a propaganda film. The screenplay of the film is so strong that it will stand on its own."

'Match Fixing' is scheduled to be released on January 10.

