"Always prefer to wear clothes designed by my mom," says former Miss Teen International Aayushi Dholakia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 14 : On Mother's Day, Aayushi Dholakia, who bagged the title of Miss Teen International 2019 at the age of just 16, talked about the contribution of her mother Deepali Dholakia. As she was the one who brought her to this point. Both of Aayushi's parents work in the medical industry.

Deepali has done microbiology and she did a job for nine years in clinical research but for children and their upbringing, she left her bright career and started grooming children. At age 7, she made Aayushi start participating in beauty pageants. She dedicated herself to the training of Aayushi. She herself began designing clothes for her.

When Aayushi won Miss Teen International, she wore clothes designed by her mom. Today Ayushi is not only a role model for the youth but also tries her hand at acting. But she says whatever she is today is because of her mother.

Aayushi said, "I always prefer to wear clothes designed by my mom for the beauty pageants as I really like them. Be it any event or dance competition, she only did my makeup and suggested everything. I always got undying support from her. "

She added that although people always say we all should celebrate the bond with our mothers for 365 days, Mother's Day still has its own significance.

Aayushi added, "Mother's Day is a special day that reminds us of a person who has sacrificed so much for us; on this day we can make them feel special. So, on Mother's Day, my sister and I try to bother her as little as possible and keep her as happy as possible as she has done this only with us for her entire life so we can do this much for her."

