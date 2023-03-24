Aly Goni, Asim Riaz to perform their first Umrah this Ramzan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 : 'Bigg Boss' contestants Aly Goni and Asim Riaz are all set to perform their first Umrah in the holy city of Mecca.

Taking to Instagram, Aly shared a picture which he captioned, "Ramadan Mubarak #allahuakbar."

In the picture, Aly could be seen with his friend and actor Asim Riaz sitting inside an aircraft. The duo donned traditional clothes (Irham) to perform Umraah.

Soon after they dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Mashallah The noor on your face Allah Saari dua qabool kare wish you a safe, Peaceful journey and return," a fan commented.

Another user wrote, "Aly bhai Ramadan Mubarak bhai."

"Ramzan Kareem MUBARAK," a user commented.

Earlier this week, Aly took to his Twitter account and made a tweet confirming that he will be observing his first roza in Mecca.

He tweeted, "Can't wait this was my biggest dream allhamdulillah... My first roza in Mecca .. Allah sab ko yeh mauka de. Ameen And so happy doing my first umrah with my childhood buddy @imrealasim"

Recently television actor Hina Khan also performed her first Umrah.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Asim is currently enjoying praise for his recently released song 'Last Call'.

Aly, on the other hand, is currently on a break from the small screen. He was last seen in the song 'Sajunga Lutkar Bhi' along with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin.

Apart from this, the lovebirds were seen together in several music videos such as 'Tera Suit' and 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega'.

