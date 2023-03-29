Amaal Mallik speaks about “campism, bootlicking and powerplay” in Bollywood after Priyanka Chopra's shocking revelation

Priyanka Chopra opened a Pandora's box with her shocking revelation of being cornered in Bollywood. Recently, she appeared on Dax Shepherd’s podcast Armchair Expert and spoke about facing opposition in the Hindi film industry as people stopped casting her in the movies, forcing her to eventually go to the West. After actress Kangana Ranaut and director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, composer-singer Amaal Mallik has also come forward to speak on the matter.

The 32-year-old composer wrote, “Well it’s something that I face on a daily basis. When fans ask me why I don’t do as many Bollywood films ? Now you know ;) The truth about campism, bootlicking & powerplay within #Bollywood needs to come out more often. See what they tried to do to this amazing woman,” in a tweet followed by a thumbs-down emoticon. For the unversed, speaking about her journey from Bollywood to Hollywood, PeeCee said, “I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then so I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it,” on the podcast. While Vivek Agnihotri called Priyanka a “real-life” star, Kangana accused Dharma Productions’ head Karan Johar of ganging up against Chopra and ensuring that she doesn’t get projects.