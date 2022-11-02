Amala Paul to star in Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'

Actor Amala Paul is all set to star in Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'.

Amala Paul, who has been doing phenomenal work in Tamil, Telugu and Malyalam films, will be seen doing a special appearance in the action extravaganza and will be playing a key role opposite Ajay. She will be joining the team in the next schedule which is being planned for December this year.

Helmed by the 'Tanhaji' actor 'Bholaa' is an official Hindi remake of 2019's super hit Tamil film 'Kaithi'. The original film revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

'Bholaa' marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022.

The film stars Ajay Devgn himself and actor Tabu in the lead roles.The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Tabu and Ajay have shared the screen in films including 'Vijaypath', 'Haqeeqat', 'Thakshak', 'Fitoor', 'Drishyam', 'Golmaal Again' and 'De De Pyaar De'.

Apart from 'Bholaa', the actors will also be seen in 'Drishyam 2'.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta.

Apart from these, Ajay will also be seen in producer Boney Kapoor's next 'Maidaan' and director Neeraj Pandey's next untitled film which is all set to hit the theatres on June 16, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

