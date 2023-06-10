Aman Maheshwari on working with Rupali Ganguly: 'It's a blessing'

Mumbai, June 10 Actor Aman Maheshwari has made an appearance in popular show 'Anupamaa'. He spoke about working with Rupali Ganguly and Apara Mehta.

Discussing his character, Aman said: "There is a new track in Anupama where my character's name is Nakul. I am sharing the screen with Rupali ma'am and Apara ma'am, where Apara ma'am is playing my Guru Ma. There is this Gurukul track where Anupama always wanted to dream of going to America and becoming a classical dancer."

"I am the favourite student of Guru Ma and she is a legend. I am playing the main person who has always been there with Guru Ma."

He also added: "I introduce Anupama to Guru Ma so that we can take her to America and include her in our USA group. I start getting jealous as Anupama started giving the impression to Guru Ma that she is very good and she is dancing better than me.

Sharing his views on working with Rupali Ganguly, Aman said: "Rupali ma'am is a phenomenal actor, how many transitions she has given playing her character, the expressions are like a switch off and on for her and she is very welcoming. It's a blessing to share a screen with her."

"She knows her work and she also knows how to enjoy her life. She is an animal-loving person, she loves dogs just like me."

