Amanda Seyfried feels ‘The Housemaid’ co-star Sydney Sweeney is a 'sweetheart'

Los Angeles, Dec 18 Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried has called Sydney Sweeney, a "sweetheart". The 40-year-old actress stars alongside Sydney, 28, in ‘The Housemaid’, the new psychological thriller film.

The film is based on the 2022 novel of the same name by Freida McFadden, and Amanda has praised her co-star for how she's coped with the pressures of fame and success, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actress told ‘Vanity Fair’, "I don’t envy anything she’s going through. I’ve spent a lot of time with her; we just hit it off immediately. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a very generous, kind person at her core”.

She further mentioned, “I have to be honest, I did not have a moment like she’s having ever. ‘My Mean Girls’ co-star Lindsay Lohan, we’re buddies, and it’s really, really, really harmful to people to have that kind of overnight spotlight. Because any press, good or bad, is still a blinding spotlight, and you have to maneuver and negotiate your way around it and outside of it. It’s acrobatics that I don’t think most people are capable of figuring it out at that age”.

Amanda thinks a sudden rise to stardom can actually be "dangerous". However, the actress has praised Sydney for how she's coped with the extra attention.

She said, "It’s just dangerous, because when you have people s******* on you, or idolising you and following you around, it can’t be good for your psyche. It can’t make you feel safe in the world. But I actually admire the way Syd shows up for work”.

“She always has a smile on her face, even if she’s miserable. I hope it doesn’t change. I hope she doesn’t harden. I just want to keep watching her work. I have really great women in my life, great actors that I’ve gotten to work with and who have championed me”, she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor