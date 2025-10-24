Amar Kaushik Lauds Stunning VFX Work in Thama Amid's Film Roaring Success

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thama has opened to astounding reviews and impressive box-office numbers. From its story and performances to direction and visual effects, the film is being celebrated on all fronts, quickly emerging as a festive season success story.

The VFX has not only elevated the storytelling but also serves as a central character in the film. Audiences and critics alike are lauding it as one of the most visually striking achievements in recent Hindi cinema.

Producer Amar Kaushik, alongside Maddock Films, shared a special shout-out to the ReDefine (Prime Focus) for their creative excellence and long-standing collaboration. Together, they continue to push boundaries within the horror comedy universe the duo has been building. ReDefine (Prime Focus) previously collaborated with Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik on Munjya, which was widely acclaimed for bringing the title creature to life, one of the film’s most talked about elements.

Thamma continues to draw audiences to theatres. Despite facing stiff competition from Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, the film is enjoying a dream run at the box office. On its third day, Thamma performed strongly, adding Rs 12.50 crore to its collection.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Thamma earned Rs 24 crore net across India on its opening day, followed by an impressive Rs 18.6 crore on its second day. The film maintained momentum on its third day, bringing the total collection of the film to Rs 55.10 crore in three days.

The horror comedy had an overall 19.38 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Thursday, October 23, 2025. While the morning shows saw 7.52 per cent footfall, the afternoon shows peaked at 19.35 per cent. The evening shows and the night shows had the highest occupancy rate, recording 25.52 per cent and 25.14 per cent footfall, respectively.