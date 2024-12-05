‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ actor Rahul Mittra says, Israel, India share deep cultural and historical similarities

Mumbai, Dec 5 Actor-producer Rahul Mittra, who is known for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, ‘Torbaaz’, ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster’ franchise and others, has spoken up on the cultural and historical similarities between India and Israel.

Rahul Mittra is leading the Indian film delegation to Israel in order to enhance the cultural partnership between Israel and India. The film delegation from India arrived in Tel Aviv on Sunday, on a trip organised by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Rahul said, “Israel and India share deep cultural and historical similarities and Israeli content is being loved in India and across the world. Cinema has a remarkable potential to engage and with the Indian film industry poised to captivate the world, we are constantly on the lookout for new locations and fresh stories”.

“I’m happy to be visiting Israel and keenly exploring synergies and partnership in film co-production and other areas pertaining to branding and the arts”, he added.

The Indian delegation comprises Rahul Mittra, CEO of Producers Guild of India, Nitin Tej Ahuja, and head honchos of VFX & film exhibition companies, amongst others. The Indian side is interacting with Israeli filmmakers, actors, local media, AI specialists & government authorities over a six day trip, apart from visiting filming locations in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa.

Leading Israeli Filmmakers Alon Gur Arye & Elad Peleg, Shai Shimshon, owner of Movieland Cinema Chain and Bollywood TV Channels, popular TV & film actor and star of widely watched Netflix series ‘Fauda’, Tsahi Halevi, Indian diplomats Garcia Tejeswar and Sayali, Head of the Indian Cultural Center in Israel, Micha Ronen, former Head of India Bureau and Haifa Mayor Yonah Yahav are some of the prominent names interacting with the visiting Indian delegates on financial incentives for Indian productions in Israel, apart from exploring other synergies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor