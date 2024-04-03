'Amar Singh Chamkila': 'Tu Kya Jaane' from Imtiaz Ali's film is an ode to old school love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 : New song 'Tu Kya Jaane' from Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' is now out.

The track is a blend of beats rooted in tradition and yet gives a modern effect. It beautifully portrays the hidden affection and devotion felt for someone who remains unaware of your love.

Yashika Sikka has sung it. The music is composed by the maestro AR Rahman and lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

The music video has been now released on Saregama's YouTube channel.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit Dosanjh portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era, who rose from poverty to immense fame in the 1980s through his powerful music. Parineeti Chopra is also a part of the film.

Makers recently unveiled the film's trailer.

The trailer shows a young man (Diljit Dosanjh) from a Punjab village invited to perform at a local event. Despite his objections to being called Chamkila, he decides to proceed. Surprisingly, his music enthralls the village, especially the women, although some criticize the provocative lyrics. Eventually, he joins forces with singer Amarjot Kaur.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' is set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from April 12.

