Ameesha Patel claims 'only Dharamji could have made Ikkis so heartwarming'

Mumbai, Dec 30 Actress Ameesha Patel thanked Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol for hosting a special screening for their late father Dharmendra's last film "Ikkis".

After witnessing the war drama, Ameesha said that Dharmendra's cute innocence made "Ikkis" a heartwarming watch.

Describing the film as sweet and endearing, she penned on her IG, "Thank u @iamsunnydeol n @iambobbydeol for the special screening of @aapkadharam ( Dharamji’s) last film — a fitting tribute to our LEGEND!! Such a sweet, emotional n endearing film that truly touches ur heart !! Only Dharamji n his cute innocence cud have made IKKIS so heartwarming to watch (Folded hands emojis) (sic)."

Ameesha's latest post also included a video of the special screening, where she was seen warmly greeting Sunny, Bobby and all the others, who were a part of the star-studded affair.

“Ikkis” will be Dharmendra’s last appearance on the big screen, who passed away on the same day the makers released his character poster from the drama.

A cinematic adaptation of the heroic sacrifice of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, during the 1971 war, the project features Dharmendra as Arun’s father.

Previously, the makers even treated the audience with an emotional poem penned by Dharmendra. Titled “Aj bhi ji karda hai, pind apne nu jaanwa,” the poem reflects Dharmendra's longing and nostalgia for his beloved pind (village).

Sunny was also moved after watching his father's powerful appearance in “Ikkis.”

Posting a glimpse of the movie on social media, Sunny penned, “Love you papa Witness the true story of the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, a hero who was only 21 and became eternal -Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal. #Ikkis In cinemas on 1st Jan 2026 #ExperienceCourageOn1Jan.”

Produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the project also stars Simar Bhatia, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles, along with others.

"Ikkis" is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on January 1, 2026.

