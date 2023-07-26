Ameesha Patel, Sunny Leone land in trouble for skipping meeting in ending Dues

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Leone were summoned by the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) Arbitration Tribunal last week to address long-standing payment issues. The scheduled appearance was set for today, 25th July 2023, but both actresses did not attend the crucial hearing. The IMPPA, which is responsible for safeguarding the rights and interests of producers, distributors, and artists, will be taking action against both actresses. The complaints against Ameesha and Sunny were filed by Haresh Patel from M/s AD FILMs and Mr Vinod Bachhan from M/s SOUNDARYA PRODUCTIONS respectively.

Vinod Bachhan, in his complaint, sought the return of approximately 21 Lakh rupees from Sunny. The amount constituted an advance payment made to the actress for her involvement in an upcoming film project. However, due to unforeseen circumstances or contractual disagreements, the film did not materialize, leaving Bachhan with a substantial financial setback. Similarly, Ameesha Patel faced allegations of pending dues worth a staggering Rs 1.2 crore. The financial dispute arose from her association with Mr Haresh Patel's production company, where payment issues have remained unresolved for an extended period.Speaking on the matter, Akshoke Pandit, Senior Vice President, IMPPA said, “We will send a letter to the makers of ‘Gadar 2’ to stop her (Ameesha Patel) payments till she pays back to the complainant."President Abhay Sinha said, "Both parties have been asked to pay back the money. If they fail, an ex-parte decision will be taken by IMPPA."The Tribunal aims to ensure fair and just proceedings, urging the actresses to cooperate fully to reach an amicable resolution