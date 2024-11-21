Amid Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours, Amitabh refutes ‘speculated untruths’

Mumbai, Nov 21 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan seems to have broken his silence over the ongoing divorce speculation surrounding his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai.

In his latest blog post, Big B penned a note addressing his concerns about "information ending with question marks" and the negative impact it has on those involved. The veteran actor wrote, “It takes immense courage conviction and a sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life… I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me…”

Amitabh added, “Speculations are speculations… they are speculated untruths, without verifications. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in… I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice… and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society…”

The post further read, “But untruths .. or selected question marked information can be a legal safeguard for them that inform .. but the seed of suspected belief is sown with this most used emblem .. the question mark ..write express whatever you like .. but when you follow it up with a question mark, you are not only saying that the write may be questionable .. but also quite surreptitiously wanting the reader to believe and expand on it, so that your write gets valued repeats ..”

Bachchan went on to mention, “Your content is done , not just for that one moment, but for many moments ..the reader when they react to it gives content expansion ..the reaction could be in belief or in the negative ..anything that be , give credence to the write ..and that is the writes business .. his or her commerce dependence ..fill the World with untruth or questioned untruth and your job is over ..how it may have affected the subject individual or situation has been hand washed away from your hands..”

The actress’ post comes amid reports of trouble in Abhishek and Aishwarya’s marital paradise. Not to forget, Aishwarya recently gave a glimpse into her daughter Aaradhya’s birthday celebrations by sharing a heartfelt photo dump on Instagram. The collection included candid moments with her daughter.

However, some netizens couldn't help but notice an odd absence. While Aishwarya’s post was filled with warmth and family love, many were left puzzled by the absence of a birthday wish from Aaradhya’s father, Abhishek Bachchan.

Reports are also circulating that the actress is living separately with her mother.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor