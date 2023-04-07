Amid death threats Salman Khan buys bullet-proof SUV

Salman Khan recently acquired a new bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV and was spotted traveling in it with his entourage. The Nissan Patrol that Salman Khan was seen in is finished in a stylish white color. The vehicle was seen on the streets of Mumbai, accompanied by a black Toyota Fortuner with Salman Khan’s personal security in front and police officers in a Mahindra Bolero Neo behind.

Nissan Patrol is the flagship SUV that the Japanese manufacturer produces but does not sell in India. This vehicle is more popular in Gulf nations and Southeast Asian countries. It is believed that Salman Khan might have privately imported it from the international market. The model is internationally known as one of the best choices for bulletproofing. Nissan Patrol that Salman Khan bought is powered by a 5.6-liter V8 petrol engine that produces 405hp and 560Nm of torque. The SUV’s massive engine is mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox, and it comes with a four-wheel drive system as standard. The model also has a rear-locking differential. Additionally, a smaller 4.0-liter V6 petrol engine is also available in the UAE market.The model has been in production since 1951 and is currently on its sixth generation. The tough, body-on-frame Nissan Patrol has solidified its image as an indestructible vehicle, making it a legend in the SUV market.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan this Eid. The Tiger 3 recently made the headlines when he received a death threat letter after the sudden demise of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in daylight. Following the same and amid all threats, the star has a high-end bullet-proof SUV for his safety.