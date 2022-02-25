Amid Russia-Ukraine conflict, video of Bobby Deol deceiving Russian army in Players goes viral

Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a Twitter user has shared a video clip of Bobby Deol from the movie ‘Players’ where he is seen deceiving a Russian army. The video has now gone viral on Twitter and netizens are hailing the actors as ‘Lord Bobby’.Bobby is seen deceiving the Russian army by creating a smokescreen over the windows of a train loaded with Russian soldiers.

Throwback to the time when Lord Bobby singlehandedly deceived the Russian Army pic.twitter.com/jQJ0bR0dRF — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) February 22, 2022

One of the users retweeted the video and commented, “There is always a Bobby clip relevant as per the current affairs,” while another wrote, “My sources are saying that Ukraine is already in contact with him. He could be an asset for them in the prevailing situation with Russia.” From the video, the netizens are hailing the actors as ‘Lord Bobby’.Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby Deol will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film will also star Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. Apart from that, the actor also has Apne 2 in the pipeline with brother Sunny Deol and father Dharmendra.