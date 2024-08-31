Amid 'Stree 2' success, RajKummar Rao announces his new film 'Maalik'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 : It's actor RajKummar Rao's birthday today and he gave the perfect return gift to his fans by announcing his new project.

Titled 'Maalik', the film is being directed by Pulkit. The shoot has already commenced.

Sharing his look from the film, RajKummar Rao took to Instagram and wrote, "#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka Swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi!"

In the poster, RajKummar could be seen in gunda avatar with a gun in his hand. He gave an intense look.

The poster read, "Paeda nahi huye toh kya, ban toh sakte hai (What if we aren't born that way but we can become)."

The film's update left netizens excited.

"Jeeee baat," actor and RajKummar's wife Patralekhaa commented.

"Terrific Raju.. keep shining and keep rising," filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor wrote.

'Maalik' will be bankrolled by Kumar Taurani of Tips Films and Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films.

Meanwhile, RajKummar is basking in the success of 'Stree 2', which also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror-comedy has now become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the country in its second week at the box office.As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has scored a total Rs 453.60 crore net during the second week.

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer, which faced a Box Office clash with 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa' on August 15, quickly became the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin.'Stree 2' is directed by Amar Kaushik. Actor Varun Dhawan has a special cameo in the film.

Not only Varun but Akshay Kumar also made a special appearance. He was hailed for his performance.

