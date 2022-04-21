Amit Antil: My travelling experiences made me storyteller

Mumbai, April 21 Actor Amit Antil, who will be next seen in 'Akhada' and will also feature in upcoming Bollywood movies 'Zufash' and 'Mujahid', is excited for his outdoor shooting schedules.

He says: "I'm a travel buff and I'm excited that for my upcoming projects I'll be getting to shoot on different outdoor location. For one we will be shooting in Ayodhya, the other one in Haryana. We are also scheduled for Madhya Pradesh. I'm already so much excited and thats how I feel acting as a profession is perfect for me."

Amit, who started his career in entertainment after participating in reality TV show, 'India's Got Talent' and is known for featuring in shows like 'Savdhaan India: India Fights Back', 'Kalash... Ek Vishwaas' among others, feels travelling made him a storyteller.

He adds: "My experience of travelling made me a storyteller. As an actor, my main job is to be a storyteller. To live out other people's stories while acting. I find that travel has a disrupting quality on everyday life. Like how we travel to different places by different means of transport and meet different people."

"The way we connect and introduce and share experiences. It starts to make us a part of the story in a better way. So I have a lot of stories from childhood. People I've met. Encounters I've had. These have been teaching lessons for the flexibility that we need in life. These are really strong experiences. And I think I get more stories when I travel than I do in my everyday life. It's a concentrated opportunity to grow and learn if you're open to travelling," he concludes.

