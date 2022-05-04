Amit Kumar, Nitin Mukesh to recall ties that bound Lata Mangeshkar with their fathers

Mumbai, May 4 The upcoming episode of 'Naam Reh Jaayega' will focus on Lata Mangeshkar's strong relationship with her fellow playback singers Mukesh and Kishore Kumar and music director S.D. Burman.

The music legend shared an unshakeable bond with these three. She referred to Mukesh and Kishore Kumar as her sworn brothers while S.D Burman played the role of a father figure in her life.

Kishore Kumar's son and playback singer Amit Kumar, Rajesh Roshan, the acclaimed music director and son of the famous composer Roshan, with whom Lataji had a close professional relationship, and Nitin Mukesh, the famous singer's son and a playback singer as well, get nostalgic as they share interesting anecdotes from the past involving Lataji.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will get to know how Kishore Kumar and Lataji met for the first time, when she tied a rakhi on him, and what kept them connected over the years. The makers have also lined up some unseen visuals to take the audience on an emotional voyage back in time.

Conceived and directed by Gajendra Singh, Saibaba Studios, the eight-episode Star Plus series has 18 of the best-known Indian singers, including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha, paying their individual tributes to Lataji.

The series airs every Sunday at 7 p.m. on Star Plus.

