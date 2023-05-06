Amit Sadh starts shoot of second schedule of cop drama 'Main'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 : Amit Sadh is back to play a cop in his next 'Main'. He had wrapped up the first schedule of the film last year. Since then Amit was busy completing his other work commitments. After taking a break to rejuvenate last month, the actor is back on the sets. He has started shooting for the second schedule of 'Main' in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared his look from the film and wrote in the caption, "Back to work !!! Photography by my favourite human @nikhil.nagzarkar.photography"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr2lKdPJraQ/

The actor was seen posing with a gun on the set of the film. Clad in a blue denim shirt and black jeans, the actor exuded swag in his black shades. Actor Esha Deol commented on Amit's picture "Yeah. @theamitsadh". Ujjwala Raut wrote, "Wah wah!!! U are an ACP." A fan wrote, "The Handsome cop."

Amit will share the screen space with actors like Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji in 'Main'. The actor was fascinated when the debutant filmmaker Sachin Saraf initially shared his vision for the film.

The cop drama is said to be socially relevant with a powerful message. The 'Breathe' actor had already left everyone stunned with his portrayal of an unconventional crime branch officer in 'Breathe' and now he is excited to impress his fans with his performance as a cop once again.

