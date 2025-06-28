Amit Sial recounts most haunting experience while filming his new OTT series

Mumbai, June 28 Actor Amit Sial, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming title ‘The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case’, has recalled the most haunting moment from the series.

The series follows a chilling account in India’s political history, the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The assassination wasn’t just a national shock, it was a moment that forever altered the course of Indian politics, security, and justice.

What followed was one of the most complex, high-stakes investigations our country has ever seen, a 90-day manhunt led by a handful of officers navigating shifting loyalties, cross-border conspiracies, and the emotional wreckage left behind.

Amit essays the role of D.R. Kaarthikeyan, the man entrusted with leading the SIT. Talking about the same, the actor said, “For an actor, portraying a real person, especially someone as dignified and resolute as Mr. Kaarthikeyan, comes with a sense of responsibility. It’s not just about performance. It’s about embodying a man who stood in the eye of a storm and kept moving forward”.

The series also stars Sahil Vaid, Bagavathi Perumal, Danish Iqbal, Girish Sharma, and Vidyut Garg, Shafeeq Mustafa, Anjana Balaji, B. Sai Dinesh, Shruthy Jayan, and Gouri Menon in key roles.

Speaking about one of the most emotionally charged scenes in the show, Amit said, “There’s a moment where Kaarthikeyan visits the site of the blast. There’s no body, only a massive patch of dried blood. That visual, it stays with you. Imagine not just losing someone, but losing even the chance to say goodbye. It shakes even the strongest”.

‘The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case’ is helmed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, and is inspired by Anirudhya Mitra’s bestselling book ‘Ninety Days’.

The series is set to drop on Sony LIV on July 4, 2025.

