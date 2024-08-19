Amit Sial shares what made him say yes to Vivek Anchalia's 'Tikdam'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 : Actor Amit Sial, who is all set to enthrall the audience with his new role in the family drama 'Tikdam', opened up about what made him say yes to the script.

'Tikdam' explores the life of a man, played by Amit Sial, who is forced to leave his small town and move to a bustling metropolitan city due to limited opportunities. Despite his decision, his children desperately try every trick in the book to keep him from leaving, adding an extra layer of heartache and resilience to the narrative. The film poignantly captures the emotional turmoil that unfolds within the family.

Amit Sial, known for his powerful performances in 'Maharani', 'Jamtara', 'Kathmandu Connection', and 'Qala', brings another unforgettable character to life in 'Tikdam'.

Speaking to ANI, Amit shared what intrigued him towards the script.

He said, "I got a little more intense in my life. So it was very important to get out of it. And this work came to me at the right time. Yes, it is necessary that whenever you get a new work, it has its own challenges. You have to explore new things in it. Most of the things get solved, if you read the script properly and if it's is well written."

Amit added, "Every new work brings its own set of challenges. But it wasn't difficult or anything like that. I am a lucky person. Whenever I work with someone, my directors are very evolved and talented people. So they save me. And it is necessary that you have to hit and trial whether this is working or this is working, what is working. But I am always blessed that way that my directors are always much more intelligent and smart than me. That's why you like my work."

Alongside Amit Sial, the film stars Arisht Jain, Aarohi Saud, Divyansh Dwivedi, and Nayan Bhatt in pivotal roles, each delivering performances that add depth to the narrative.

Directed by Vivek Anchalia and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Poonam Shroff, Parth Gajjar, Savio Shenoy, and Shweta Sharma Anchalia, with production by Skylark Productions India and Hardik Gajjar Films.

Sharing his experience working with Vivek Anchalia, Amit shared, "I think in him, compared to the other directors, he has preserved his innocence very well. He has a childlike quality, which is seen in his work, life and behaviour. Like with Randeep Hooda in Savarkar, he is a very old friend and we can discuss anything under the sun and the moon. So after a long time, after Randeep, he is such a director, with whom now it is not a relation of director and actor, but has created bonds like family, and friends. We also want to work together in the future."

Vivek Anchalia revealed what made him choose Amit Sial for his film.

He said, "Amit is one of the finest actors we have. He is one of the finest actors of our time. So when you write a character like this and you see that to play it in a simple set-up, you think that there's not much action in the film, the location is very beautiful, but it's not like we're shooting it with a lot of excitement. So your casting becomes very important, whereas your acting casting, is generally also very important. So when you feel that you need a person who has depth. The character has many layers and a range of emotions. So if there is such a range, one will definitely think about Amit. And Amit may have played a lot of negative roles in those days. But you know that the person who is performing so well. And as soon as we met Amit and we started talking, it became clear in 10-15 minutes that he is the man for the job."

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film.

'Tikdam' is slated to stream on August 23 on JioCinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor