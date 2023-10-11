Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa on his 81st birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 : Amitabh Bachchan's birthday is no less than any festival. As the 'Shehnshah' turned 81 on Wednesday, his adoring fans, like every year, gathered outside his home to catch a glimpse of the megastar.

Big B began his birthday celebrations by greeting fans outside his house Jalsa at the midnight hour.

The legendary star came outside for a few minutes to greet his fans.

In the videos captured by the paparazzi, he was seen wearing pink coloured printed track suit. The megastar greeted his fans with a big smile and expressed his gratitude to them with folded hands.

Amitabh was also seen waving at his fans standing outside his house and cheering lustily at the sight of the superstar.

Amitabh's daughter Navya Nanda and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were seen watching the actor's interaction with his fans in the background.

Fans gathered outside Big B's house with posters and wearing t-shirts with the actor's images on them.

One of the fans was seen cutting the cake to celebrate Amitabh's birthday.

Some fans broke into impromptu jigs to his iconic songs.

Big B began his career with 'Saat Hindustani' in 1969. He later appeared as Dr Bhaskar Banerjee in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 'Anand' (1971), for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Prakash Mehra's action film 'Zanjeer' (1973) established Bachchan as a star to look out for in the industry and since then, he has enthralled audiences in versatile roles.

The Big B was last seen in the family entertainer 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film received a positive response from the audience.

He will next be seen in 'Project K' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama film 'Section 84'.

The screen legend will also mark his reunion with South stalwart Rajinikanth after 32 years in 'Thalaivar 170'. The film will be directed by TJ Gnanavel.

Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Tushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil have also been cast in the film.

Rajinikanth is likely to play a retired police officer in the film.

