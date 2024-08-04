Amitabh Bachchan hints at 'some new, interesting changes’ in ‘KBC’

Mumbai, Aug 4 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared that there will be “some new interesting changes” in the upcoming season of “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.

Talking about it in his blog, Amitabh first shared a few pictures from the sets and wrote: “.. some fresh new interesting changes in the GAME and the impact it will have and the learnings .. but above all the 'emotions' that overcome us all when the outcome of the contestant before us narrates his or her story.”

He talked about “the dire circumstances” the contestants “exist in and then the volume of their years of distress .. and suddenly they find themselves here on the 'garam kursi' and they get taken up by the emotion of the moment.”

The thespian shared that it is “most moving and one feels so helpless”.

“To the condition of the lives of these men and women who come in front of the millions that witness their struggles and years and years of strife.”

However, with that most endearing smile melts him.

“For the past few days the contestants and their lives that come before us have been most emotional and moving .. and we sit in the wonder of their narratives .. and try to extend helping hands for theirneeds and to try and overcome their harsh lives ....”

“And despite the belittling that the world outside and they that have no consciousness or burn in their own manufactured stew, but deriving some inverse pleasure in filling up their coffers with the impotency of their content work.”

He shared that these “brave men and the gentle little girls, live their lives with courage and forthrightness”

“And when victory comes in the shape of the success at the 'hot seat', they never seize to continue to amaze me, by their generous outlook and pay back not just in kind, but their minds as well,” he added.

The cine icon concluded: “May they be given all the strength that the almighty can ever bestow upon those that struggle and set examples .. and teach a lesson to these.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor