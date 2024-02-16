Amitabh Bachchan Leases Mumbai Office Space to Warner Music for Whopping Sum, Detail Inside

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has leased out four of his office properties spanning an entire floor in a commercial tower in Oshiwara locality of Mumbai’s Andheri suburb to music entertainment company Warner Music India through a long-term agreement for a total tenure of five years. Amitabh Bachchan is reported to have rented out four commercial office spaces in Oshiwara area of Mumbai for an annual rent of Rs 2.07 crore and a security deposit of Rs 1.03 crore. The four office spaces measuring 10,000 sq ft have been rented to Warner Music India Limited for a period of five years. The annual rental starting the fourth year will increase to Rs 2.38 crore, according to documents accessed by Propstack.com. The properties have been rented with a lock in period of 3 years and 12 parking lots. The stamp duty paid for the deal is Rs 2.88 lakh and the same was paid on November 30, 2023, according to the documents.

The commencement date of the transaction is from March 2024. The super star had purchased these properties in Oshiwara in August 2023. The four units were purchased for Rs 7.18 crore each. In November, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan gifted their Pratiksha bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai to their daughter Shweta Nanda. This property was divided into two plots. One measured 9,585 square feet and was valued at ₹31.39 crore while the other was 7,254 square feet and was worth ₹19.24 crore. These plots were transferred through gift deeds on November 8.On the work front, in 2023, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in 'Ganapath' with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. He also had a cameo appearance in 'Ghoomer'. He will be next seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD' with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Disha Patani.



