Amitabh Bachchan pens heartfelt note for son Abhishek on 8th anniversary of 'Housefull 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, also known for being his son Abhishek Bachchan's biggest cheerleader, penned a heartfelt note as Abhishek's film 'Housefull 3' celebrated its 8th anniversary.

In a touching post, Amitabh praised Abhishek's performance and expressed his unwavering support.

"SUPEEEERRRRB .. YOO HOOOO .. LOOKING DYNAMIC .. ALL THE BEST ABHISHEK .. YOU BE THE BEST, LOVE YOU[?]," he wrote, sharing a video to mark the occasion.

https://x.com/SrBachchan/status/1797858585982235120

Amitabh and Abhishek, have shared the screen in several films including 'Bunty Aur Babli,' 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna,' 'Sarkar,' 'Sarkar Raj,' and 'Paa.'

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for 'Vettaiyan', which also stars Rajinikanth.

Big B will also be seen with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

Earlier on Wednesday, makers took to their X account to announce the release date with a striking new poster, stating, "A new world awaits #Kalki2898AD Trailer on June 10th."

The poster showed Prabhas, who plays Bhairava, standing tall on a mountain peak, accompanied by the words, "Everything is about to change."

The film will hit the theatres on June 27.

Abhishek, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Housefull 5'. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chunky Pandey in key roles.

