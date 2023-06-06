Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he greets his fans barefeet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 : Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan never let his enthusiasm or sense of humour dampen.

Taking to Instagram, on Tuesday, Big B posted a photo of his Sunday ritual of greeting his fans stationed outside 'Jalsa'.

In the caption, Amitabh wrote, "... they ask me somewhat contentiously .. 'who goes out to meet fans bare feet' ? I tell them : 'I do .. you go to the temple bare feet .. my well-wishers on Sunday are my temple' !! 'You got a problem with that !!!'."

The actor can be seen dressed in a white kurta set that he paired with a blue and red jacket. Amitabh can be seen pointing towards the crowd in the image.

Amitabh's post tickled fans and colleagues' curiosity in no time.

"Lovely Caption ", one of the users wrote.

Another fan commented, "Amitabh Bachchan they ask me somewhat contentiously .... Who out...."

"it's priceless.", a social media user wrote.

The actor posted the image without taking any specific name of who asked him this. But the actor's words surely manifest his love for his fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen in 'Project K', which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, 'Project K' is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e., Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Big B will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film 'Section 84'.

