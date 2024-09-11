Amitabh Bachchan says his ‘work and routine’ has undergone a change

Mumbai, Sep 11 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared that his work and day routine has undergone a change as he now rises and rests early.

The cine icon took to his blog, where he mentioned: “And the work and day routine undergoes a change .. an early rise , an early rest .. and the rest be blessed .. praying that this fructifies.”

He then reminisced about his late father and poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s “shlok in Sanskrit”.

“And again Babuji's shlok in Sanskrit is remembered, on the early rise and the resting during the day, and the loss thereof... had recited it on KBC once,” he wrote.

The thespian mentioned that he was off to the “work shop of the body” and then “work of the sound.”

The cinema legend had earlier reflected on aging and shared that he was surprised when he looked into the mirror as he said that the face he sees now was something else some years ago.

“Surprised I was when I looked into the mirror; this face that I see now was something else at another time some years ago,” he wrote.

“I await the call from the GOJ, on yet another Sunday .. and still wonder which face they shall relate to ; those that have given me so much time, love and attention, despite the face .. !!

‘I hear the cheers from below my window and comfort myself with hope.”

He then shared that life and attention are short lived.

“Life withers and ends, attention withers and eventually ends too .. there is but one similarity - IT ALL ENDS EVENTUALLY !!”

On the work front, Amitabh, who was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898 AD” starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone, will next be seen sharing screen space with superstar Rajinikanth in “Vettaiyan” directed by T. J. Gnanavel. The film marks Big B’s debut in Tamil cinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor