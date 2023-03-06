Amitabh Bachchan seriously injured during film shoot in Hyderabad

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan got injured during the shooting of his upcoming film Project K in Hyderabad The actor shared his health update on his blog and said that he is currently taking rest at his Mumbai home.He got injured during an action sequence and suffered a muscle tear to the right rib cage. Big B shared the update on his blog and said that the shoot had to be cancelled as it will take him weeks to recover from the injury.

Following the injury, Amitabh consulted a doctor and underwent a CT scan at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flew back home. Doctors have advised him rest as the injury will take at least a few weeks to get better.Pan-India science-fiction film Project K, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, is slated to hit theaters on January 12. The much-awaited movie marks Deepika Padukone's debut in Telugu industry.The multi-lingual film also stars Disha Patani in a key role. Reportedly, it is set in a futuristic world. If reports are to be believed, the lead actors will be seen dealing with the aftermath of World War 3 in the movie.