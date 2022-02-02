Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Jhund' to release on March 4

Mumbai, Feb 2 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film 'Jhund' is all set to hit the theatres on March 4.

'Jhund' is a sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. It also features Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru.

In the film, Bachchan plays a professor who motivates the street children to form a football team.

The movie is directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni and Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor