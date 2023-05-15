Amitabh Bachchan takes stranger's help to reach work location, thanks him in hilarious way

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's social media posts are often filled with humour. With his latest Instagram picture, he once again tickled the bones of his fans.

On Sunday, Big B dropped a picture in which he was seen taking a bike ride with a stranger. In the caption, he shared an interesting story about his commute to work with the help of a random man.

"Thank you for the ride buddy .. don't know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner," he captioned the post.

Big B can be seen sitting on the back seat of the bike while donning a cool, sporty attire. The actor wore a black t-shirt with blue bottoms and paired his look with a brown waistcoat. He completed his look with white sports shoes.

The way he thanked the random stranger for giving him a lift definitely left netizens in splits.

His granddaughter Navya reacted to the post by dropping a laughing emoji in the comment section.

"You hitched a ride from a stranger hahaha," a social media user commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen in 'Project K', which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, 'Project K' is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e., Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Big B will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film 'Section 84'.

