Amitabh Bachchan talks about son Abhishek’s next ‘I Want To Talk’

Mumbai, Nov 8 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has spoken about his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming film “I Want To Talk”, which he described as “the most awakening life story.”

Amitabh took to his blog and revealed that the film has been inspired by a true life story.

“The life and the story of Arjun De, on whom the film I WANT TO TALK has been dedicated to and inspired from on a true life story, is the most awakening life story that I had the honour of spending time with at KBC. When time is limited .. when life is limited .. when limit is limited .. what be the limit then ..I have answers ..I WANT TO TALK ..says it all ..”

Talking about the film, the trailer of the movie was unveiled recently and showed Abhishek in multiple looks as he portrayed the extraordinary journey of his character of Arjun, who goes through a neck surgery, and his various challenges along with a unique perspective of the way he sees life.

The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is slated to release on November 22.

Abhishek was last seen in the sports drama film “Ghoomer” directed by R. Balki. It also stars Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi. The film told the story of a young batting prodigy Anina, who loses her right hand on the eve of her international cricketing debut. A failed cricketer enters her life and offers her new hope.

The actor will also be seen in “King” starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. Abhishek will be seen in shades of gray in the upcoming film, which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand. The movie is expected to go on floors later this year and might hit screens in 2025.

Amitabh in July almost confirmed Abhishek starring in the upcoming movie.

