Amitabh Bachchan to Anushka Sharma, celebs extend wishes on Hanuman Jayanti

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 : Celebrating the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, several celebs took to their social media handle to extend warm wishes to mark this day.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagrqm story and dropped a picture of Neem Karoli Baba and captioned it "Can't you see, it's all perfect!. Hanuman Jayanti."

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of Lord Hanuman on Twitter and wrote a message in Hindi, "Best wishes on the occasion of Shri Hanuman ji's Prakatyotsav."

https://twitter.com/SrBachchan/status/1643838098302697473

Abhishek Bachchan shared a motion poster of Lord Hanuman and wrote, "Hanuman Jayanti ki hardik shubhkamnaye."

Anupam Kher posted a video with hanuman chalisa in the background and wrote, "Best wishes and many congratulations to you and your family on Hanuman Jayanti. May Bajrang Bali protect you."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqrX7cNIKCK/

Kajol also shared a picture of Lord Hanuman and extended best wishes on Hanuman Jayanti.

Sanjay Dutt wrote, "Jai Bajrang Bali! May Lord Hanuman bless you with unwavering faith, strength, and wisdom on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqrrH9yPyCd/

Sharing a string of pictures of Lord Hanuman, actor Arjun Rampal wrote the verse of Hanuman chalisa.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqrUNNZNMJa/

Shilpa Shetty took to Insta story and dropped best wishes on Hanuman Jayanti.

Kangana Ranaut posted, "Happiest birthday to Hanuman Ji."

Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "Happy Hanuman Jayanti. May Bhawaan Hanuman bless you with strength, courage, resilliance and devotion."

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman and is observed on the day of the full moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra. It also goes by the name Chaitra Poornima. On this auspicious occasion, devotees across the world keep fast and offer puja to the deity. Devotees chant Hanuman Mantras to appease Sankatmochan and form a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman.

