Amitabh Bachchan turns 80, receives heartfelt birthday wishes from daughter, granddaughter

Hindi cinema's biggest superstar, Amitabh Bachchan has turned 80, and marking his special day, his daughter Shweta Bachchan paid a heartfelt tribute to him on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared a bunch of photographs featuring her adorable moments spent with her father.

In one of the images, we can see Big B holding little Shweta's hands.

Another picture shows little Big B standing with his late parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan.

For the caption, Shweta chose to use the lyrics of Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's song 'Tu Jhoom'.

"Peeda nu mai seene laavan..Te mai hasdi jaavan..Oooh, peeda nu mai seene laavan..Te mai hasdi jaavan..Dhuppan de naal lad-lad ke ve labhiya apniyan chaavan..Dukh v apne, sukh v apne, mai te bas eh jaana..Sab nu samajh ke ki karna aye..Dil nu eh samjhavan..Tu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoomTu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom -- To my grand old man Happy 80th Birthday," she wrote.

Apart from Shweta, Amitabh's granddaughter Navya, too, penned a heartwarming post for him on his 80th birthday.

She took a stroll down memory lane and dropped her childhood picture with her 'nana'.

"Tu na thakega kabhi tu na rukega kabhi tu na mudega kabhi kar shapath kar shapath kar shapath agnipath agnipath agnipath.There never has, and never will be anyone like you . happy birthday nana," Navya captioned the post.

Big B began his career with the film 'Saat Hindustani' in 1969. He later appeared as Dr Bhaskar Banerjee in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 'Anand' (1971), for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. Prakash Mehra's action film 'Zanjeer' (1973) established Bachchan as a star to look out for in the industry and since then he has been enthralling audiences with versatile roles.

Ahead of his 80th birthday, he came up with the film 'Goodbye', which is currently running in theatres. In the upcoming months, he will be seen in 'The Intern' remake with Deepika Padukone and 'Project K'. He also has 'Uunchai' in his kitty.

( With inputs from ANI )

