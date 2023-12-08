Amitabh Bachchan's mother-in-law hospitalized in Mumbai

Veteran Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Bachchan's mother Indira Bhaduri was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday. According to reports, the 93-year old will undergo a pacemaker surgery soon. . Jaya Bachchan had reached the hospital to meet her mother.



Recently, Jaya Bachchan was spotted at the screening of her grandson Agastya Nanda's debut film, The Archies. Other members of the Bachchan family, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and others were also present at the event. They even posed together for paparazzi.Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaya Bachchan was last seen on the big screen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She played the role of Ranveer Singh's grandmother, Dhanalakshmi Randhawa, the matriarch of the wealthy Randhawa family. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi among others.

