Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai home sanitised by BMC

Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, August 23. The superstar's home in Mumbai was sanitised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 24. The actor's Covid positive report came on Tuesday, August 24. At present, he is suffering from body ache and headache, and the symptoms are not serious. The actor will have to be quarantined for seven days.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter on August 23 and wrote, "I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also. Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time. Earlier, he contracted the virus in July, 2020. He was shifted to the Nanavati hospital where he stayed for more than two weeks.