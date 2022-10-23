Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' friendship anthem 'Keti Ko' out now

Makers of the upcoming family entertainer film 'Uunchai' unveiled the first song 'Keti Ko' on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, actor Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Song 1 from #Uunchai is here! It's #KetiKo time! Song Out Now!."

https://twitter.com/SrBachchan/status/1583733556895174662

Anupam Kher, on the other hand, shared the song on his Instagram account which he captioned in Hindi, "Ye dekhiye hmari film 'Uunchai' ka poora gaana -Keti Ko. Chaar doston ke saahas pyaar aur dosti ki ajab kahani. Sooraj Barjatya ki nirdeshit ye film release ho rahi hai 11-11-22 ko #KetiKo #FirstSongOut."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkA-J_eJMxI/

In the video, Amitabh, Anupam, Boman Irani and Danny Dengzongpa could be seen grooving to the friendship anthem song.

Sung by Nakash Aziz and penned by Irshad Kamil, the song is released on Zee Music Company's YouTube channel.

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received positive responses from the audience.

The two-minute fifty-second long video, showcased Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa planning and discussing the notion of summiting Mount Everest, but Danny dies of old age before they can reach a decision.

And the rest of his friends decide to carry on his wish and to immerse Danny's character ashes at Mount Everest. Parineeti is seen as a trainer in the movie as she trains them for their task and eventually they make it possible with Neena and Sarika too in the company.

With the company of Neena and Sarika, they climb Mount Everest.

The video ends with a beautiful song 'Yeh Jeevan Hai' by Kishore Kumar dedicated to their friend Danny.

The film marks the directorial comeback of Sooraj Barjatya after his 2015 family drama 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' which starred Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

Apart from 'Uunchai', Amitabh will next be seen in 'The Intern' remake with Deepika Padukone. He is also a part of 'Project K' with Prabhas.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor