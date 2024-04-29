Amrita Pandey Dies: Popular Bhojpuri Actress Found Dead in Her Apartment

Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey was found dead in her apartment in Bhagalpur, Bihar, on Saturday. She reportedly hung herself by her saree to the ceiling fan of her residence. While no suicide note was found from her apartment, initial investigation has revealed that she had shared a cryptic note on social media hours before her death.As per reports, Amrita originally resided in Mumbai with her husband, but she visited her relatives for a wedding in Bhagalpur recently, and decided to stay back for a few days. On Saturday, she stayed up till late, and posted a cryptic note on her WhatsApp status. A few hours later, she was found dead in her room.

Amrita was reportedly known by her stage name Annapurna. She was a popular name in the Bhojpuri film industry. Amrita had also been a part of several Hindi web series, films and commercials.Amrita tied the knot with Chandramani Jhangad, a Mumbai-based animation engineer, in 2022.According to the police report, hours before the actress was found hanging, her note on WhatsApp read, "Kyun do naov par sawaar thi uski zindagi, humne naov dubakar uska safar aasaan kar diya..."Post her suicide, close relatives of Amrita stated that the actress was battling depression and other mental health issues for quite some time and she was even seeking treatment for the same. She also had work-related issues.

It is known that on the evening of 27th April, Jogsar Police received information that a woman had committed suicide in the Divyadharma Apartment located at Adampur Ship Ghat. When the door was opened, the dead body of actress Amrita Pandey was found lying on the bed. When the police talked to the family members, they came to know that Amrita Pandey's sister had gone to her room around 3.30 pm. There she saw that her sister was hanging from the noose. Somehow the noose was cut and Amrita was brought down and taken to the nearest hospital. But the doctors declared her dead.



