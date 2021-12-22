Amrita Puri, Aisha Ahmed celebrate sisterhood in short film 'Clean'

Mumbai, Dec 22 Actresses Amitra Puri and Aisha Ahmed will be seen in an upcoming short film titled 'Clean' that releases on December 24.

The film is directed by Zoya Parvin and produced by Guneet Monga under the banner of Sikhya Entertainment.

'Clean' depicts the affection between two sisters while also putting the spotlight on the various insecurities and trust issues that they develop over the course of time.

As the film releases on Amazon miniTV shopping app, Harsh Goyal, Head of Amazon Advertising, said, "We are proud of our association with Sikhya Entertainment, which has always been able to bring fresh, relatable and entertaining stories to audiences. We offer a large collection of award-winning short films and we are thrilled to bring 'Clean' to our viewers across India for free."

Adding to that Guneet said, "'Clean' by Zoya Parvin, captures the essence of complex relationships between two human beings, sisters in this case. In our constant endeavour of discovering exciting talent and presenting the viewers with compelling narratives, this film will offer another gripping story being available to movie enthusiasts all across the nation."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor