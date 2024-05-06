Amruta Khanvilkar and Kumar Varun Share Memorable Moments From Sets of Amazon miniTV’s Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare S3

Mumbai, 6th May 2024: Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently unveiled the third installment of its renowned political dramedy - Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare. In the new season, a different trajectory unfolds, it follows the story of Ronny who attempts to stir away from politics, but his fate repeatedly intertwines, leading him to crazy encounters with his rival Ashwini. Directed by Gaganjeet Singh and written by Zakir Khan and Gopal Datt, Chacha Vidhayak Hain Hamare S3 features Abhimanyu Singh, Alka Amin, Vyom Sharma, Venus Singh, Amruta Khanvilkar and Kumar Varun in pivotal roles. Critics and fans are praising the new season, calling it refreshing and uplifting to watch.

Kumar Varun who portrays the character of Kranti shared a memorable experience while filming the series. Kumar said, “My birthday, the Cricket World Cup Final, and shooting were all on the same day and we were so hyped up for India's victory and to celebrate my special day as well. In the middle of the shoot we used to check the score, unfortunately, the dream got shattered. Yet, what stood out was experiencing these emotions together, which I will always cherish.”

Amruta Khanvilkar who essays the character of Surekha recalled navigating through sickness to shoot an important scene for the series. She mentioned, “I remember during one of the scenes, I wasn't feeling very well and had to give a speech. It wasn't hard, but it was a bit uncomfortable. I had a sore throat and had to yell and address people in that specific scene. I had to do two takes for this particular scene. My voice was literally choked but we ended up getting the shot.”

The new season of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare is streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV