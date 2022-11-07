Amruta Khanvilkar, Paras Kalnawat get eliminated from 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'

Mumbai, Nov 7 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' fame Amruta Khanvilkar and 'Anupama' actor Paras Kalnawat have been eliminated from the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'.

After Ada Malik, Amruta and Paras also left the show. Now, with the elimination of six contestants, the competition is left among Faisal Shaikh, Gashmeer Mahajani, Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Sriti Jha, Gunjan Sinha, Nishant Bhat and Niti Taylor.

Amruta, who was doing quite well on the show and impressed the judges with her dance skills, which comprises a fusion of folk and classical dance forms, was surprised and was quite upset with her elimination.

She said, "I feel extremely sad as my journey in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' ends unexpectedly. Dancing in front of Madhuri (Dixit) ma'am was the best experience of my life, and I will always treasure that memory."

She further mentioned that the show helped her evolve, "When I joined this show, I was a different person, and this journey has changed me for the better. I admit that this elimination is very painful to me, however, it is a competition and only one person will be lucky enough to win the trophy. On the other hand, Paras left the daily soap 'Anupama' to join the show. He gave his hundred percent despite all his injuries and ups and downs on the show."

Paras added: "I believe I have won this show as I always thought my growth in life had ceased. When I got an offer from this show, I immediately said yes, I will do this and learn a lot. I've experienced many injuries, but I never gave up hope since I always wanted to give my hundred per cent."

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' is judged by filmmaker Karan Johar, Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit, and actress and dancer Nora Fatehi.

The dance reality show airs on Colors.

