Amruta Khanvilkar to perform her musical ‘World of Stree’ in Mumbai on Aug 24

Mumbai, Aug 5 Actress Amruta Khanvilkar, renowned for her work in Marathi cinema with films like 'Shala', 'Katyar Kaljat Ghusali', and 'Raazi', is set to bring her highly anticipated musical show, 'World of Stree', to a live audience in Mumbai.

Scheduled for August 24, the show promises an engaging blend of classical and semi-classical music and dance, designed to captivate viewers.

On Monday, Amruta took to Instagram and shared a teaser of the upcoming musical.

She captioned the post: “We are thrilled to share a sneak peek into our much-anticipated production, 'World of Stree'. A dance saga by @ashishpatil_the_lavniking and @amrutakhanvilkar, premiering on August 24 at #tatatheatre @ncpamumbai.”

'World of Stree' features Amruta alongside dance guru Ashish Patil and a team of 10 dancers.

Reflecting on her inspiration for the show, Amruta shared: "Dance has always been my passion and a source of personal growth. Bringing this theatrical dance musical to life is a dream come true for me. Collaborating with Ashish Patil, Earth NGO, and a highly skilled team of Kathak dancers has been an enriching experience."

The actress further explained that the show aims to celebrate classical dance forms and delve into cultural heritage, particularly highlighting the multifaceted aspects of women, from goddesses to everyday heroes.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the live performance, Amruta said: "I have always been drawn to the energy of a live audience. With the rising popularity of musicals and dance shows, I am thrilled to bring 'World of Stree' to the stage. Our goal is to entertain and enthral the audience with stunning visuals, soulful music, and captivating dance performances."

The 90-minute live audio-visual spectacle will explore themes of devotion, beauty, and dynamic energy through a series of mesmerising performances.

Produced by Amritkala Studios in association with Earth NGO and Ashish Patil, 'World of Stree' is set to premiere on August 24, at NCPA in Mumbai.

