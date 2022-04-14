Amul releases topical on Ranbir Alia wedding: Patt Mangni, Bhatt Byaah

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding continues to be one of the most talked-about events of tinsel town. The star couple had an intimate mehendi ceremony on Wednesday. Only the close family members and friends were a part of the heavily guarded affair. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and cousin Karisma Kapoor were among the family members who attended the event. Amul, known for its creative doodles, has now send best wishes to the Brahmastra couple.

Amul's quirky doodle received a lot of positive comments on social media. While the wedding festivities have kick-started with mehendi ceremony yesterday, now friends and family members including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan and others, have started arriving at the groom-to-be Ranbir's Vastu residence where the couple will be tying the not. Touted to be an intimate affair, the wedding will the only 20-30 guests in attendance, including only family members and close friends.