Amy Poehler: People 'medicate' with comedy

Los Angeles, March 13 Actress Amy Poehler thinks "Parks and Recreation" is still popular because people want to see something familiar and comforting during uncertain times.

The 50-year-old star believes the key to the enduring popularity of her sitcom "Parks and Recreation", which ended in 2015 after seven seasons, is that people want something familiar to watch during "scary and unsure" times, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She told The Guardian newspaper: "I think - to get a little existential - when times are scary and unsure, we like to go back to things that we've seen before. Comedy especially is a way to medicate.

"A lot of people went back to shows that they knew would keep them happy, that they could watch with their family, and they knew how would end. And I think 'Parks and Rec' was lucky to be one of those."

When she's making decisions in her own life, Amy often considers what Leslie Knope, her character in the show, would do.

She said: "That character is such an engine, so action oriented and always trying to figure out a way up and out. She has a strong sense of justice and is a loyal guardian to her friends.

"She sees things in people that they don't see in themselves and believes in people before they do. She doesn't always think or act correctly, but her heart is always in the right place.

"So, yes, I do sometimes think about what Leslie would do."

However, the former 'Saturday Night Live' star admitted her eating habits differ from Leslie's.

She said: "Oh boy, this is where we differ. I don't want to cause a problem - I like waffles, but I don't love them."

"I'm more of a savoury breakfast person a and that's the kind of acting you're going to get from me. My character might love a waffle; I just like it. Those are the kind of stretches you get when I act."

