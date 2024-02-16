Amy Schumer addresses comments about ‘puffier’ face, shares health update

Los Angeles, Feb 16 Actress and comedian Amy Schumer has addressed her critics with honesty and humour. The actress recently shared posts on her Instagram from her appearances on ‘The Tonight Show’ and ‘Good Morning America’ promoting the season 2 release of ‘Life & Beth’.

These posts have received comments about her "puffier" face, reports People magazine.

Addressing the comments, she wrote in a new Instagram post: "Thank you so much for everyone's input about my face! I've enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you're right, it is puffier than normal right now.”

The comedian then explained that she has endometriosis, adding: "There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I'm okay."

Endometriosis is described as an "often painful condition" that occurs when "tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus." Symptoms include painful menstrual periods, pain during sex, infertility, fatigue, and bloating.

"I also believe a woman doesn't need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation," Schumer continued in her caption. "But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you're in.”

"Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head," she explained. "But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little.”

As per People, the Trainwreck star revealed in a candid Instagram Video back in September 2021 that she had her uterus and appendix removed as a result of endometriosis.

She said: "So, it's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out. The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I'm, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains.”

