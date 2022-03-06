Amy Schumer 'not hoping either way' about son's autism diagnosis

Los Angeles, March 6 Actress-comedienne Amy Schumer has revealed that she is "not hoping either way" about her son Gene being diagnosed like his father Chris Fischer, who has autism spectrum disorder.

Speaking on Chelsea Handler's podcast 'Dear Chelsea', she said: "I think the statistics are pretty strong toward he will most likely have autism.

"Parents have different journeys with this. Having a child with severe autism is beyond my imagination difficult. But if Gene does wind up having ASD, I'm not looking for the signs in a way that are upsetting, I'm not hoping either way."

The actress revealed that Gene will not get an official diagnosis until he is six years old, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "He's two and a half and I think they don't diagnose children until maybe six at the earliest I think. You can see some signs but the diagnosis doesn't come until later and I can say honestly I don't have a preference either way.

"You just want your kids to be healthy and happy."

Meanwhile, in May last year, Amy penned a moving tribute to Chris on Gene's second birthday.

Amy wrote on Instagram: "Today is our son's birthday and I woke up emotional as hell thinking about my husband, Chris. In this first photo while I was having a 3 hour c section he held my hand and stared in my eyes so I never felt alone.

"I feel loved and supported always. He takes care of our family and is a husband and father beyond my wildest dreams. Also he has autism spectrum disorder. Being tested and diagnosed has helped us communicate and support each other better. (sic)"

The comedienne - who documented her difficult pregnancy on the TV show 'Expecting Amy' - added: "People have reached out to us saying that seeing our doc #expectingamy motivated them to get tested and that it has changed their lives. We want to encourage parents and people to give themselves the gift of information so people can function to the best of their abilities and remove any stigma that comes with autism.

"Statistically our son most likely will be diagnosed as well and if he's anything like his father that is wonderful news. So on our babies birthday where he held my hand tight and held me with his eyes I want to say I love you thank you and happy birthday little geenie panini we love you as much as you love school buses."

