Amy Schumer 'still triggered and traumatised' with Will Smith slap incident

Los Angeles, March 30 Academy Awards co-host Amy Schumer has posted a shocked reaction to Hollywood star Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock during the event.

"I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu and see me on tour this fall," Schumer began in a light-hearted manner in an Instagram post late on Tuesday, reports aVariety'.

Schumer was referring to her Hulu show 'Life & Beth'.

However, Schumer got serious quickly after that.

"But for real. Still triggered and traumatized. I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing."

"So much pain in @willsmith anyway I'm still in shock and stunned and sad. I'm proud of myself and my co-hosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed," Schumer continued

Schumer co-hosted the 94th Academy Awards with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

Chris Rock and Will Smith had an altercation during the 2022 Oscar telecast. Rock appeared on stage to present the Oscar for documentary feature and made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith being in a 'G.I. Jane' movie because of her shaved head.

Smith then took the stage to slap Rock. Although it appeared to be a joke at first, Smith returned to his seat and yelled at Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f*****g mouth!"

Smith went on to win the best actor Oscar for 'King Richard' and made an emotional speech during which he apologised for the incident, but not to Rock.

He subsequently apologised to Rock, saying: "I was out of line and I was wrong."

The incident made headlines around the world. Smith now faces action from the Academy.

