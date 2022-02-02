Amy Schumer's comedy series 'Life and Beth' gets premiere date

The premiere date for the new comedy series 'Life and Beth', written, directed, executive produced by and starring Amy Schumer has been unveiled by Hulu.

According to Variety, the 10 episodes in its first season will debut exclusively on the streamer on March 18.

'Life and Beth' follows Beth (Schumer), whose life looks pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with.

She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She's in a long-term relationship with an attractive, successful guy and lives in Manhattan. But when a sudden incident forces her to engage with her past, her life changes forever.

Through flashbacks to her teen self (portrayed by Violet Young), Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become.

Viewers will go on her journey toward building a more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.

The series also stars Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport, Rosebud Baker and LaVar Walker.

As per Variety, Endeavor Content has produced the series and is handling sales internationally. Schumer executive produced the project alongside Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul.

( With inputs from ANI )

