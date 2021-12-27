An astrologer predicted Twinkle Khanna's marriage with Akshay Kumar, before she knew him

Writer Twinkle Khanna recalled the moment when her father's astrologer told her that she will marry Akshay Kumar, before knowing him. She also stated that the astrologer told her that she will be a writer.

Recently in conversation with Jackie Shroff, the writer recalled her shocking moments of life. When Jackie told her that his father was an astrologer and predict many situations that has now come true, to which Twinkle said she personally don't believe in astrology, but there was a time when an astrologer told her father Rajesh Khanna that Twinkle will marry Akshay Kumar before she knew him, she quoted “Before I met my husband, that astrologer told him (Rajesh Khanna) and he told me, ‘You will marry Akshay Kumar’. And I was like, ‘Who?’. He said the full name. Can you imagine? I was like, ‘Who? I don’t even know him.”

Twinkle continued, “And then, I married Akshay Kumar, and after many years, he came with that astrologer for coffee. And I don’t really ask people these things, and I said, ‘How about my business?’ And he said, ‘You will become a writer’. And I hadn’t written anything for 20 years. I said, ‘Tell me about my sajawat ka business, what are you pakaoing me, writer banega rubbish’. And now…”

Twinkle Khanna is the daughter of legendary actor Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. And the wife of superstar Akshay Kumar